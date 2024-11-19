Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President, Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia

What is the size of the Boeing fleet with the UAE national carriers?

The UAE is home to some of the world’s leading airlines, and we partner with Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai to support their growth plans. Emirates is currently the world’s largest operator of the 777 with 144 airplanes of this type in its fleet. Etihad Airways is Boeing’s largest 787 customer in the Middle East with a current fleet of 43 aircraft. The airline also operates 14 777 airplanes. In addition, both Emirates and Etihad are launch customers for the newest 777X.

flydubai is the region’s largest customer of the 737, with 88 planes in operation and another 127 on order. The airline operates 29 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation, 56 Boeing 737-8, and three Boeing 737-9 airplanes. At the Dubai Airshow in 2023, flydubai ordered 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners as the airline aims to diversify its fleet with the introduction of wide-body jets.