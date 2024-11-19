What is the size of the Boeing fleet with the UAE national carriers?
The UAE is home to some of the world’s leading airlines, and we partner with Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai to support their growth plans. Emirates is currently the world’s largest operator of the 777 with 144 airplanes of this type in its fleet. Etihad Airways is Boeing’s largest 787 customer in the Middle East with a current fleet of 43 aircraft. The airline also operates 14 777 airplanes. In addition, both Emirates and Etihad are launch customers for the newest 777X.
flydubai is the region’s largest customer of the 737, with 88 planes in operation and another 127 on order. The airline operates 29 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation, 56 Boeing 737-8, and three Boeing 737-9 airplanes. At the Dubai Airshow in 2023, flydubai ordered 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners as the airline aims to diversify its fleet with the introduction of wide-body jets.
We are also proud to work with the UAE Armed Forces and to facilitate the most advanced Boeing defense platforms, which include the AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, and C-17 Globemaster III – all of which have been utilised to protect the UAE’s air, land, and sea borders, in addition to facilitating hundreds of humanitarian missions around the globe.
How does Boeing benefit from its location in DAFZ?
As a leading global aerospace company, having a regional base in DAFZ, close to key aviation partners is strategically important. Since establishing our footprint in 1998, our warehousing facility in DAFZ has served as a major distribution facility, providing customer service support to the commercial airline industry and defense customers in the region.
Our leased office space has grown into a hub for the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia region, allowing us to focus on supporting our customers while DAFZ handles essential administrative tasks and facilitates a seamless immigration process.