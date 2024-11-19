Beumer Group, a leader in intralogistics system solutions, is poised to expand its presence in the UAE and the broader region from its strategic location in Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and ecosystem, and a joint venture between Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties.

Torben Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Beumer Group, emphasises that choosing Dubai CommerCity as a hub for its operations has been instrumental in enhancing the Group’s operational efficiency and growth strategy.

Busch notes significant advancements being made in the logistics sector in the UAE, particularly in Dubai. These developments are creating many opportunities for companies like Beumer, which aims to boost their market share by delivering cutting-edge solutions.

“The Group’s goal is not limited to expansion across the region; we also seek innovation,” Busch says. “At the same time, we are keen to consolidate our existing relationships with our clients and partners, as part of our objective to be the ideal partner that provides the best services.”

When asked why Dubai CommerCity was chosen for the Group’s expansion, Busch explains: “We decided to move our headquarters to Dubai CommerCity at the beginning of 2023 for many reasons; most notably because the free zone provides dedicated office spaces designed to meet modern business needs. Its strategic location in Dubai enhances ease of access for customers and employees alike, ensuring that commercial operations and logistics services are completed smoothly and efficiently, in addition to its advanced infrastructure and facilities.

“We consider Dubai CommerCity as the ideal choice to support Beumer’s growth and operational efficiency in the region. Our presence in the free zone will contribute to achieving our expansion strategy, as it enhances our growth opportunities and facilitates our operations through its various innovative services and solutions,” Busch adds.

Busch further highlights that Beumer Group offers a wide range of services and solutions designed to improve logistics operations. These include handling goods, automated warehouse systems and customer support. The Group provides advanced systems for transporting, sorting, and organising goods, as well as technologies for efficiently managing parcel and baggage handling at airports.