London: Thomas Tuchel is taking over an England side with “all of the tools” to win the 2026 World Cup, says departing interim manager Lee Carsley.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel takes up his new role on January 1 after being given an 18-month contract by the Football Association.

The German’s primary mission is to win the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026 and end England’s long and painful wait for a major trophy.

Carsley, who took over on a temporary basis after Gareth Southgate resigned in July, secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League with five wins from his six games.

He believes England have the talent to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966 after several agonising near misses under Southgate.

“We have got all of the tools,” he said. “We just need to play them in the (right) order.”

Temporary spell

Carsley hands over to Tuchel after Sunday’s 5-0 send-off against Ireland at Wembley, having given debuts to eight players during his temporary spell in charge.

“Thomas’s pool of players has increased so we have left the squad in a fantastic position,” he said.

“We will collate our thoughts, along with the rest of the players in terms of handing over something he can read and look through that’s valuable. And then we’ll step back to support him.”

Carsley, who returns to his role as England Under-21s manager, said the challenge is achieving balance using the best talent, with fierce competition for places.

“One thing you don’t get with the international camps is time, so we just have to find that balance,” he said.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also upbeat about the future, believing Tuchel could be the man to get the team over the line.

Pickford has been part of the England team that has lost the past two European Championship finals and reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the World Cup.

“There’s definitely new energy and there’s going to be a lot of competition for places,” he said.