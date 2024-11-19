Dubai’s fashion scene has just welcomed an exciting new player: Twem Couture. Founded by talented twin sisters Ikrame and Hind, Twem Couture merges the rich artistry of Moroccan tradition with a cosmopolitan design sensibility honed by years of experience in Europe. This unique blend has given the brand a philosophy that respects tradition while embracing innovation. Twem Couture creates luxurious kaftans, abayas, and timeless garments that celebrate individuality and elegance across cultures.

Inspired by their Moroccan heritage, the founders aim to bring the allure of Moroccan craftsmanship to Dubai’s multicultural, fashion-forward population. By blending traditional silhouettes with luxurious embellishments and refined cuts, Twem Couture crafts each piece as both a garment and a work of art. Skilled artisans, using techniques passed down through generations, handcraft each kaftan and abaya to ensure they reflect the highest quality and creativity.

The brand’s dedication to intricate craftsmanship is clear in its meticulous detailing—from delicate silk threads to elaborate beadwork. This level of quality distinguishes Twem Couture in Dubai’s high-end market, where discerning consumers appreciate garments that exude refinement, durability, and a unique story. Each piece is made to order, offering customers personalised luxury that stands apart from mass-produced clothing.

Twem Couture’s aesthetic offers a distinctive style that fuses Eastern and Western influences. The result is clothing that feels both familiar and fresh, appealing to women who appreciate refinement and attention to detail.

Beyond its artistry, Twem Couture is also recognised for its commitment to ethical fashion. Recently selected as ambassadors for Faith Tribe, a global platform promoting responsible fashion, Twem Couture has become a driving force in the Faith Connexion initiative. This partnership reflects the brand’s dedication to sustainable luxury, ensuring that its creations are both beautiful and purposeful, without compromising the planet.

The association with Faith Tribe has opened doors to high-profile collaborations, placing Twem Couture on the radar of numerous celebrities and influential personalities. This partnership signals a bright future for the brand as it continues to gain support from those who appreciate both its design and its values.

Twem Couture: A brand to watch

As Twem Couture establishes itself in Dubai, it brings a refreshing perspective to the luxury market, blending Moroccan heritage with the sophistication that Dubai’s elite seeks. With its focus on high-quality craftsmanship, ethical production, and exclusive, personalized experiences, Twem Couture is well positioned to thrive in this vibrant market.