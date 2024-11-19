Tristar Group collected its 10th Golden Peacock Global Award at the recent London Global Convention of the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. The Dubai-based energy logistics company with presence in more than 30 countries was represented by Group CEO Eugene Mayne (2nd from left) and Group CAO Balaji Nagabhushan (holding the award for Sustainability).

“Discharging business responsibly is crucial to sustainable excellence and success. The Golden Peacock Awards recognise the best among organisations, which have significantly embedded risk management strategies and sustainability practices into their operations and decision-making processes, leading to improved company performance,” says Dr V.K. Agnihotri, IAS (Retd.), Director General of IOD, India. Tristar has been previously recognised for its CSR programmes, Occupational Health & Safety , Business Excellence and ESG best practices.