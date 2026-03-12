Mira Developments sets new standard with five-year maintenance warranty in UAE

Mira Care’s warranty covers all current and future projects in Europe and the Middle East
Dubai: Mira Developments has announced the introduction of a five-year maintenance warranty across every residential development delivered by the company from 2026 onwards, setting a new benchmark for long-term quality assurance in the UAE property market.
The Mira Care warranty covers essential building systems and structural elements, including core MEP installations, as well as key interior finishes such as lighting and paintwork. Combined with a three-year warranty on all branded loose furniture, the programme provides homeowners and investors with extended protection well beyond the traditional handover period.
This move positions Mira Developments as the first developer in the UAE to implement a five-year maintenance warranty as a standard policy across its entire pipeline, reinforcing its focus on build quality, accountability, and post-handover responsibility.
By formalising long-term maintenance commitments, Mira Developments aims to reduce ownership friction, enhance asset longevity, and protect property value over time.
Commenting on the announcement, Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mira Developments, said, “A five-year maintenance warranty reflects how we build, how we manage quality, and how we stand behind our work long after keys are handed over. As a vertically integrated company, we deliver our projects through our own construction arm, M1 Construction, giving us full control over building standards, materials, execution, and long-term performance. Our responsibility to the buyer extends beyond handover and continues into the building’s operational years.”
The company notes that this long-term warranty framework is made possible by its fully integrated development model. All Mira Developments projects are delivered through the company’s in-house construction arm, M1 Construction, allowing full control over building standards, materials, execution, and long-term performance, rather than relying on multiple external contractors.
By maintaining direct oversight of the construction process from foundation to final delivery, Mira Developments is able to confidently extend long-term maintenance commitments, supported by consistent build quality and unified technical standards across regions.
The Mira Care five-year maintenance warranty framework will apply to all current and future Mira Developments projects in Europe and the Middle East, ensuring a consistent ownership experience across markets and reinforcing the company’s international standards.