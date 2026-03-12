Mira Developments sets new standard with five-year maintenance warranty in UAE

Commenting on the announcement, Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mira Developments, said, “A five-year maintenance warranty reflects how we build, how we manage quality, and how we stand behind our work long after keys are handed over. As a vertically integrated company, we deliver our projects through our own construction arm, M1 Construction, giving us full control over building standards, materials, execution, and long-term performance. Our responsibility to the buyer extends beyond handover and continues into the building’s operational years.”