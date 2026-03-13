BRICS Youth AI Education Alliance launched, promoting global collaboration

At the ceremony, YBC founder Li Yi, and also the alliance’s first rotating chair, outlined the organization’s mission: “Using technology as a bridge to promote cross-cultural exchanges among young people in BRICS countries, build an educational ecosystem for youth cognitive development in the AI era, and foster future creators for the age of artificial intelligence.” To support this goal, Li announced several initiatives, including establishing a “BRICS AI Education Future Center” in Beijing as a base for exchanges and research; launching a“YEA BRICS AI Forum” as a regular platform for dialogue; starting a “One Million Class Hours Donation Program” to help expand AI education across BRICS countries; and jointly developing a “BRICS AI Education System” adapted to different national contexts，exploring replicable educational models.