The closely contested final, held on Saturday at the ICC Academy, marked a fitting highlight for day one of the DP World ILT20 Junior Cricket Festival.

Put in first, Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi posted 157 for 2 in 20 overs. Openers Prithvi Madhu and Yayin Kiran set the tone, scoring half centuries of 65 and 58 runs respectively. In the death overs, Ishaan Sujay Rai contributed a vital knock of 15 runs in just five balls.

In response, Gems Modern Academy, Dubai fell short of the target to finish at 151 for 8 in 20 overs. Aryan Thapar top scored with 47 runs, while Sanjith Ram and Jaidev Gattani also made contributions of 26 and 24 runs respectively. Yayin Kiran Rai was lethal with the ball as well, picking up two wickets for 24 runs. Notably, the innings would see as many as four run outs.

Semi-finals

Earlier in the week, Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi cemented their berth in the final following a clinical 43-run victory over The Winchester School. Put in first, Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi posted a total of 169 for 9 in 20 overs. Kiran Rai and Prithvi Madhu starred with half century knocks of 84 and 50 runs respectively, on their way to a colossal 137-run partnership in just 11.2 overs.

However, potent spells from Angad Nehru and Nirbhav Vaswani, who picked up three and two wickets respectively, did well to restrict Cambridge High School Abu Dhabi’s innings.

The second innings saw Kiran Rai extend his purple patch as he scalped five wickets for just 14 runs to seal an impressive all-round performance. Meanwhile, Aadhyeya Aithal also secured three wickets as The Winchester School bundled up for 126 in 19.3 overs.

On Friday, the other semi-final saw Gems Modern Academy, Dubai secure a resounding seven-wicket victory against DIA, Emirates Hills. Electing to bowl first, Gems Modern Academy, Dubai restricted DIA, Emirates Hills to 97 all out in 17 overs. Aryan Thapar’s exceptional spell earned him a four-wicket hall while Adhvait Sharma and Parin Sethi accounted for two wickets each.

Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, cruised to their target in 11.1 overs. Opener Mahatru Hariharan ensured a comfortable run chase with a 33-ball knock of 54 runs while Jeet Shah put on a brisk 18 runs to finish proceedings.

The tournament that was conceptualised in a bid to promote the DP World ILT20, strengthen community ties through cricket and provide aspiring cricketers valuable exposure, saw participation from 32 school-teams across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.