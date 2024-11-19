ByteDance's valuation has climbed in a series of buybacks, the Journal said, noting a valuation of almost $225 billion in a tender offer to employees in October 2023. A December 2023 buyback boosted the valuation to $268 billion, the Journal said, citing a company email to investors seen by the paper.

President-elect Donald Trump once favored the pending TikTok ban but has more recently suggested it's a bad idea. Though any reversal or softening of the ban would be complicated, Trump's election victory "significantly improves the picture for TikTok "- no question about it," former National Security Agency General Counsel Glenn Gerstell said in an interview with Bloomberg.