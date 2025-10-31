Google and Jio launch free 18-month AI Pro access for millions in India

Google and Reliance offer top-tier AI services free to Jio users in landmark deal
Google LLC and Reliance Industries has announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to advanced artificial intelligence tools across India. The collaboration centres on the telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio) and provides eligible Jio users with an 18-month free subscription to Google’s premium AI service, previously priced at ₹ 35,100.
Under the offer, Jio users will gain access to the latest version of Google’s AI model (Gemini 2.5 Pro), a suite of image and video generation tools, 2 TB of cloud storage, and Notebook LM for research and productivity. The rollout will initially focus on Jio 5G subscribers aged 18-25 years before being expanded to broader user segments.
On the consumer side, the deal gives Jio users access to high-end AI tools without additional cost. On the enterprise side, Reliance Intelligence (the AI division of Reliance) will collaborate with Google Cloud to deploy hardware accelerators and offer enterprise AI solutions through Gemini Enterprise.
India is a rapidly growing market for artificial intelligence, with service demand and infrastructure build-up increasing in recent years.
The partnership between Google and Reliance is part of a broader movement among global tech firms to reach Indian users and businesses through strategic alliances. For example, earlier reports show that OpenAI and Meta platforms had held discussions with Reliance for possible AI collaborations.
The initiative covers an 18-month free subscription period.
Initial eligibility is limited (age, plan type) before full roll-out.
The deal spans both consumer and enterprise-oriented AI services.
This collaboration between Google and Reliance marks a significant distribution of premium AI services to a large consumer base in India. By pairing Jio’s telecom reach with Google’s AI capabilities, the deal aims to accelerate AI usage among everyday users and enterprises alike.
