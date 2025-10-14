GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Google picks India for $15 billion AI super hub, its biggest outside the U.S.

With a $15 billion plan, Google aims to make India the heart of its global AI growth

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Google picks India for $15 billion AI super hub, its biggest outside the U.S.
AFP

Dubai: Tech giant Google has announced a landmark $15 billion (Dh55 billion) investment to establish its first-ever gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking its biggest AI centre outside the United States.

The announcement came at the ‘Bharat AI Shakti’ event in New Delhi, where Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the initiative would accelerate India’s AI innovation and strengthen the country’s growing digital economy. Pichai, who discussed the project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the new hub “combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure,” designed to power enterprises and users across India.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the Visakhapatnam facility will be part of Google’s global AI network spanning 12 countries. “It’s the largest AI hub we are investing in anywhere outside the U.S.,” he said, adding that the project includes a subsea cable landing station to connect India directly to Google’s worldwide network.

Kurian emphasised that the hub will not only host advanced AI infrastructure but also act as a digital backbone for India’s connectivity and cloud ecosystem.

With this $15 billion investment over five years, Google aims to make India a cornerstone of its global AI expansion — reflecting both the country’s technological rise and its pivotal role in the next wave of digital transformation.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rescue workers found the bodies of three students, and the search was on for two others.

Five students drown at Andhra Pradesh beach

2m read
The tech industry layoffs disproportionately affect mid-level engineers, sales, and support roles, while companies ramp up hiring in AI, data science, and cybersecurity. For illustrative purposes only.

180K tech job cuts: Biggest industry layoffs in 2025

2m read
Officials said Punjab’s Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Hoshiarpur districts remain badly affected.

40 Punjab villages under water, Modi to visit state

3m read
Bullet train coming soon to South India, says Naidu

Bullet train coming soon to South India, says Naidu

2m read