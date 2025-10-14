Healing the mind: Why India must act now on its mental health emergency

If you’ve ever wondered about the huge popularity of babas in India — many of whom eventually go to jail for murder and corruption—it’s because they virtually offer an alternative healthcare system, claiming to cure mental illness and addiction. Take the case of Ram Rahim, convicted of multiple rapes and murders. He ran a 500-bed hospital in his ashram, where the poorest and most desperate people came for treatment. He offered castration as a cure, and desperate families forced mentally ill or addicted relatives to undergo it. Women who came for help were raped and exploited, yet such ashrams continue to flourish across India.