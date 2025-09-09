Bihar’s political soap opera: Nitish vs Lalu, Kishor, Paswan

Ah, those pesky PM ambitions of Kumar, now buried forever as a result of Modi’s ascent and the harsh realities of rarefied politics where there is only one job and one candidate for that job. Two takeaways that my readers of SWAT analysis will savour: Kumar once fancied his chances as the “secular” challenger to Modi and even had BJP posters showing him sharing a stage with Modi torn down across Patna in a rage. Yet, underscoring the ruthlessness of politics and the fact that there are no permanent friends and no permanent allies in power, Modi and Kumar patched up several times to rule Bihar.