Election Commission faces neutrality test in Bihar over mass voter deletions

With the EC and the SIR mired in controversy, the opposition’s “vote chori” (stealing votes) campaign is finding huge traction in Bihar. As I keep telling my astute readers of SWAT analysis, the Bihar voter is extremely sharp, political, and aware of voting rights. Nothing riles them up more than the charge of stealing an election. Tejaswi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Chief Minister, joined by Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin — who addressed each other as “brother” — seem to have caught the voters’ imagination. A BJP campaign to paint Stalin as “anti-Bihar” did not find much resonance.