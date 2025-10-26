Bihar’s poll puzzle: Discord on both sides of the divide

This time, the tensions between allies are not restricted to the Mahagathbandan of the opposition alone. In the National Democratic alliance (NDA), there is a clear attempt by the BJP to take the upper hand over Nitish Kumar, as reflected in the equal number of seats the two parties are contesting. Also, the BJP has not publicly backed Nitish for the chief minister’s post should they win. It is no secret that if the BJP does better in the polls, they will replace Nitish in a heartbeat, even if he is the one who leads them into victory. Look what the BJP did to Eknath Shinde in Maharastra, who ended up sulking and settling for the deputy chief minister’s job. Or Shivraj Chouhan who was removed from the top job despite a record win in Madhya Pradesh.