Bihar votes again: A high-stakes test for all sides

As the festive season gets underway in India, the next big political battle is upon us - the Bihar assembly election only a few weeks away. The fight for Bihar is a high stakes one for all the players. For the Bharatiya Janata Party - Janata Dal (United), it is a fight against anti-incumbency, a test for brand Modi and whether is can still override headwinds on the ground. For the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), it is a battle for relevance, a crucial moment to see if the ‘vote stealing’ card worked and whether the young leadership of Tejaswi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi can make a big impact. And then there is the unknown factor - Prashant Kishor who could be spoiler or kingmaker or simply make no impact at all. Here is how the cards stack up so far.