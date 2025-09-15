Bihar flashpoint: Rahul Gandhi’s campaign and the BJP’s counteroffensive

For a political party that constantly ridicules India’s Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and questions his relevance, the BJP sure spends a lot of time attacking him and countering his criticism of the government. The most recent row came just days ago when BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya put out a social media post alleging Rahul was on vacation in Malaysia. “Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress yuvraj (crown prince), who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?”, he said.