Bihar ready for polls; high-profile fights mark Phase 1

DGP says all arrangements complete for peaceful voting in 121 constituencies
PATNA: On the eve of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar on Wednesday said that all preparations have been completed to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling across the state.
“Every arrangement has been made to conduct the elections smoothly,” DGP Kumar told IANS. “I also want to urge the youth of Bihar to come forward and make democracy stronger by using their voting rights responsibly.”
Kumar warned that anyone found involved in violence, intimidation, or disruption during polling would face strict legal action. “No one is above the law. FIRs are being registered against offenders, and we will not spare anyone creating disturbances,” he said.
The top cop added that around two lakh people have been arrested under preventive measures this year, while 800 individuals involved in criminal acts related to elections have been booked in the past month. “Their cases will be fast-tracked, and convictions will be achieved within two months,” he said, adding that the Election Commission of India had directed that such cases be given top priority.
He also confirmed tightened security deployment, revealing that 1,500 companies of security personnel had been allotted for the two election phases, with an additional 150 companies recently dispatched to sensitive districts. “Dial 112 services will remain active, and social media monitoring cells are tracking misinformation,” he said.
The DGP further appealed to citizens to report any anti-social activities and not be swayed by those attempting to disturb peace. “Bihar is the mother of democracy,” he said. “Our responsibility is to protect its dignity. The youth must play a leading role in maintaining peace and harmony.”
As the first phase of polling begins Thursday across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, all eyes are on the high-stakes contests that could set the tone for Bihar’s two-phase election. A total of 1,314 candidates are in the fray.
Sixteen ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet are seeking re-election, making the first phase a crucial test of the NDA government’s credibility and governance record. Of these, 11 are BJP candidates and five represent JD(U).
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary faces a multi-cornered fight in Tarapur (Munger), while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is looking for a third consecutive win in Lakhisarai.
In Raghopur (Vaishali) — the Yadav family bastion — RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav faces NDA’s Satish Yadav, with Jan Suraaj’s Chanchal Kumar emerging as a third front. His brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, is also contesting to retain his seat.
The Mokama constituency (Patna Rural) has drawn attention following the arrest of strongman Anant Singh. JD(U)’s Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi, both linked to influential political families.
In Ali Nagar (Darbhanga), folk singer Maithili Thakur (BJP) faces RJD’s Vinod Mishra, while Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD) is contesting from Chhapra (Saran) against BJP’s Chhoti Kumari and Independent Rakhi Gupta.
In Begusarai, BJP’s Kundan Kumar faces Congress’s Amita Bhushan, where caste arithmetic remains decisive. In Bakipur (Patna), Nitin Nabin (BJP) is once again contesting from the urban-influenced seat.
Polling in the first phase will cover 121 constituencies across Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, and Buxar districts. The second phase will be held on November 11, with counting on November 14 for the 243-member Assembly.
“The administration stands firmly with the people,” DGP Kumar said. “If anyone faces a problem while voting, they can directly contact our control rooms or helplines. No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Bihar’s election.”
-- With IANS inputs
