Bihar elections 2025: 17 new initiatives announced by Election Commission to be rolled out nationwide

Training of booth-level agents (BLAs): Political party agents trained in voter roll management and appeal processes under the RP Act, 1950.

Training of booth-level officers (BLOs): Over 7,000 BLOs and supervisors trained at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

Police sensitisation: Special training sessions for Bihar Police to reinforce law-and-order preparedness.

Special Intensive Revision: Purification of electoral rolls to ensure inclusion of eligible and exclusion of ineligible voters.

Enhanced remuneration: Doubled pay for BLOs; increased allowances for polling staff, supervisors, CAPF, and micro-observers; first-ever honorarium for EROs and AEROs.

Free delivery of voter IDs (EPIC): New SOP ensures delivery within 15 days of updates, with SMS tracking notifications.

Photo ID cards for BLOs: Standardised IDs issued to enhance field-level transparency and public trust.

Mobile deposit counters: Introduced outside polling stations for voters to safely deposit mobile phones.

Improved voter information slips: Redesigned slips with clearer serial and part numbers.

Digital one-stop platform (ECINet App): Real-time voter turnout updates every two hours on polling day.

Polling-station limit of 1,200 voters: Reduces crowding and improves access in high-density areas.

Candidate booths placement: Permitted just beyond 100 metres of polling stations for issuing unofficial identity slips.

100% webcasting: Live monitoring to prevent irregularities and ensure transparency.

EVM ballot paper redesign: Improved readability and inclusion of candidates’ colour photographs for the first time.

Mandatory VVPAT count for mismatches: Slip verification required wherever discrepancies occur between Form 17C and EVM data.

Streamlined postal-ballot counting: EVM counting in the penultimate round only after postal ballots are tallied.