The election will see a high-stakes battle between the BJP–Janata Dal (United) alliance and the Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor , who helped engineer notable victories for Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee, will make his electoral debut this time with his party Jan Suraaj, contesting all 243 seats.

Of the state’s 243 Assembly seats, 121 will vote in the first phase and the remaining 122 in the second . The dates align with what sources earlier told NDTV — that voting would take place after Chhath Puja and Diwali (October 18–28), allowing maximum participation.

Opposition parties alleged the revision aimed to disenfranchise marginalised communities, while the Election Commission said it was meant to purify voter lists by removing ineligible names, including non-citizens. The issue reached the Supreme Court, which recently noted the process could be halted if any illegality was proven.

The 2025 polls will also mark the start of a busy election cycle, with Assam, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu voting in 2026 and Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in 2027 — all paving the way for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2020 Bihar elections resulted in a narrow victory for the BJP-led alliance with 125 seats, against 110 for the Mahagathbandhan. Since then, Nitish Kumar has twice switched alliances — first leaving the BJP to join the Mahagathbandhan and later returning to the saffron bloc — reshaping Bihar’s political scene.

The poll body clarified that verified voters have already been issued new ID cards and that new applications will now be processed within 15 days, ensuring all eligible voters can cast their ballot.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.