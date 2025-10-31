Bihar polls: NDA promises 10 million jobs, women’s empowerment and infra push

Alliance pledges to turn Bihar into global skilling hub and industrial centre in 5 years
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto, Sankalp Patra, for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promising 10 million government jobs and employment opportunities, a sweeping skills and infrastructure push, and major initiatives aimed at empowering women and backward communities.
The manifesto was released at a joint event in Patna by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and senior alliance leaders Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, and Upendra Kushwaha. The high-stakes release comes just days before the first phase of polling on November 6.
“Our priority is to provide opportunities to every youth in Bihar,” the document states, announcing a plan to conduct a comprehensive skills census to match education and training with emerging job markets. Mega skill centres are to be established in each of Bihar’s districts to turn the state into a “Global Skill Training Centre.”
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “The NDA promises to give one crore (10 million) plus government jobs and employment, will conduct a skills census, create skill-based employment, and establish Bihar as a global learning centre with mega learning centres in every district.”
He added that the government will also “work to make Bihar an industrial hub in the next five years,” with the creation of 10 new industrial parks and efforts to attract investments worth Rs50 trillion.
10 million jobs and employment opportunities for youth
Skills census and mega skill centres in all districts
Rs200,000 assistance for women under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana
10 million ‘Lakhpati Didis’ to promote women’s financial independence
Rs1 million aid to Extremely Backward Class occupational groups
Rs3,000 annual benefit to farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi
Metro rail in four more cities beyond Patna
10 new industrial parks and Rs5 trillion investment target
7 new expressways, 4 international airports, and new defence and semiconductor hubs
A key feature of the manifesto is the focus on women’s empowerment. Through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, the NDA promises to provide financial assistance of up to Rs200,000 to help women start small businesses, with an aim to make 10 million women “Lakhpati Didis” — earning at least Rs100,000 annually.
The alliance also pledged Rs1 million in financial aid to members of extremely backward class (EBC) occupational groups and proposed a high-level committee, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, to assess and recommend measures for the upliftment of these communities.
“The financial and social empowerment of Extremely Backward Classes is very important,” said Choudhary. “Different categories of EBCs will be given financial help of Rs10 lakh (1 million) each.”
The manifesto includes promises of a massive infrastructure push, including metro rail expansion to four new cities besides Patna, seven new expressways, and the construction of four international airports. The document also mentions a Rs1 trillion investment in agricultural infrastructure and the creation of a semiconductor manufacturing park and defence corridors.
Under the Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers are promised an annual benefit of Rs3,000, totalling Rs9,000.
The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has also released its manifesto, Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran, which promises a law to ensure a government job for one member of every family within 20 days of coming to power.
- with inputs from IANS and ANI
