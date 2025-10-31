Bihar polls: NDA promises 10 million jobs, women’s empowerment and infra push

“Our priority is to provide opportunities to every youth in Bihar,” the document states, announcing a plan to conduct a comprehensive skills census to match education and training with emerging job markets. Mega skill centres are to be established in each of Bihar’s districts to turn the state into a “Global Skill Training Centre.”

He added that the government will also “work to make Bihar an industrial hub in the next five years,” with the creation of 10 new industrial parks and efforts to attract investments worth Rs50 trillion.

A key feature of the manifesto is the focus on women’s empowerment. Through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, the NDA promises to provide financial assistance of up to Rs200,000 to help women start small businesses, with an aim to make 10 million women “Lakhpati Didis” — earning at least Rs100,000 annually.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14. The opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has also released its manifesto, Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran, which promises a law to ensure a government job for one member of every family within 20 days of coming to power.

The manifesto includes promises of a massive infrastructure push, including metro rail expansion to four new cities besides Patna, seven new expressways, and the construction of four international airports. The document also mentions a Rs1 trillion investment in agricultural infrastructure and the creation of a semiconductor manufacturing park and defence corridors.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

