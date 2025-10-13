14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi named vice-captain

His impact was more dramatic in the IPL 2025 season, where he played seven matches for Rajasthan Royals. He racked up 252 runs at an average of 36 and a blistering strike rate of 206.55, including one century and one half-century. He grabbed headlines by becoming the youngest centurion in men’s T20s, smashing 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.