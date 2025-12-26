Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stellar year: India’s 14-year-old cricket star to receive top civilian award

Vaibhav Suryavanshi bags prestigious PMRBP award, set to meet Modi
India’s 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached a major milestone on Friday, being honoured with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
Renowned for his explosive batting and record-breaking performances in List A cricket, Vaibhav’s recognition at the national level underscores his status as one of India’s most promising young athletes.
The award ceremony will see Vaibhav receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Following the formal proceedings, he and fellow awardees will have the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interaction aimed at inspiring India’s next generation of achievers.
Vaibhav’s national recognition comes with a professional trade-off: he will miss the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). While stepping away from the field is a tough choice for any athlete, the chance to be celebrated on a national stage is a rare honour.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recognises children aged 5-18 for outstanding achievements in Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports. It is one of India’s highest civilian honours for children, celebrating exceptional contributions worthy of national recognition.
Vaibhav earned the award following a string of stunning performances. He hit headlines during Bihar’s opening VHT match against Arunachal Pradesh, smashing 190 runs off just 84 balls. Earlier, he had recorded a 36-ball century, hitting 16 fours and 15 sixes, cementing his reputation as one of domestic cricket’s most explosive batters.
Vaibhav’s journey from local grounds to the national stage serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes. This award not only recognises his hard work but also sets the stage for a promising international career.
Following the ceremony, Vaibhav will join the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, departing on December 30. His absence in Bihar’s VHT matches reflects the larger journey ahead—representing India on the world stage.
From historic domestic records to IPL auction recognition and now presidential accolades, 2025 has been a whirlwind year for the young cricketer. With national honours behind him and the international arena ahead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to become one of India’s most promising sports icons.
