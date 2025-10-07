Vaibhav Suryavanshi should be fast-tracked into senior India team, Bharucha says

Bharucha also recalled a memorable moment during a Rajasthan Royals training session, where Suryavanshi faced off against England’s fiery pacer Jofra Archer in the nets. The director recalled how Archer, known for his unrelenting pace and intensity, had no mercy on any batter, even knocking Steve Smith’s head off in a previous practice session before the Ashes.

Suryavanshi became a household name after his explosive debut in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year. The young left-hander set a new record for the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, achieving the milestone off just 35 balls. He later stunned in youth ODIs against England, scoring the fastest century in youth ODI cricket earlier in 2025.

Bharucha further emphasised the urgency of Suryavanshi’s inclusion: “They need to give this guy a chance immediately. He’s operating in a completely different zone. At the very least, send him on an India A tour. With the Australian bowling attack here, if he faced them, he would’ve scored a double century.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.