Sport /
Cricket

India U19 script historic win with Vaibhav’s blitz and Kundu–Trivedi stand

The Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led outfit broke a 20-year-old world record

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Fearless Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals the spotlight with a breathtaking 38 studded with seven boundaries.
x.com

Brisbane: India Under-19 made a confident and historic start to their Youth ODI series against Australia with a commanding seven-wicket win at Ian Healy Oval on Sunday. The victory not only gave India a 1-0 lead in the series but also marked their first-ever Youth ODI triumph on Australian soil at this venue, underlining the growing depth of India’s junior cricket.

Chasing 226, India’s innings was ignited by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who produced a breathtaking cameo of 38 from just 22 balls, laced with seven boundaries. His fearless approach set the tone for the chase, even as skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra departed cheaply, leaving India wobbling at 75 for 3.

The recovery was scripted by wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi, who displayed remarkable composure and maturity. Kundu, adjudged Player of the Match, blasted an unbeaten 87 from 74 deliveries with five sixes and eight fours, while Trivedi anchored brilliantly with 61 not out from 69 balls. Their unbroken 152-run partnership ensured India crossed the finish line with 117 balls to spare, sealing a memorable result.

Earlier, India’s bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Australia to 225 for 9. Henil Patel led the charge with 3 for 38, supported by Kanishk Chouhan (2-39) and Kishan Kumar (2-59). John James’ unbeaten 77 gave Australia some fight, but it was never enough against India’s all-round effort.

With this historic win, India U19 announced themselves in style, setting the stage for an exciting series ahead.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

