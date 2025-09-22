India U19 script historic win with Vaibhav’s blitz and Kundu–Trivedi stand

The Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led outfit broke a 20-year-old world record
Brisbane: India Under-19 made a confident and historic start to their Youth ODI series against Australia with a commanding seven-wicket win at Ian Healy Oval on Sunday. The victory not only gave India a 1-0 lead in the series but also marked their first-ever Youth ODI triumph on Australian soil at this venue, underlining the growing depth of India’s junior cricket.
Chasing 226, India’s innings was ignited by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who produced a breathtaking cameo of 38 from just 22 balls, laced with seven boundaries. His fearless approach set the tone for the chase, even as skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra departed cheaply, leaving India wobbling at 75 for 3.
The recovery was scripted by wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi, who displayed remarkable composure and maturity. Kundu, adjudged Player of the Match, blasted an unbeaten 87 from 74 deliveries with five sixes and eight fours, while Trivedi anchored brilliantly with 61 not out from 69 balls. Their unbroken 152-run partnership ensured India crossed the finish line with 117 balls to spare, sealing a memorable result.
Earlier, India’s bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Australia to 225 for 9. Henil Patel led the charge with 3 for 38, supported by Kanishk Chouhan (2-39) and Kishan Kumar (2-59). John James’ unbeaten 77 gave Australia some fight, but it was never enough against India’s all-round effort.
With this historic win, India U19 announced themselves in style, setting the stage for an exciting series ahead.
