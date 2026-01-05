GOLD/FOREX
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes Rishabh Pant’s record for fastest Youth ODI fifty

Indian teen sensation hammers 10 sixes and one boundary to reach his 64

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
x.com

Dubai: India’s teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a breathtaking performance in the second Youth ODI against South Africa at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on Monday, smashing 68 runs off just 24 deliveries.

What truly stood out was the power behind his knock. Suryavanshi hammered 10 sixes and one boundary, with 64 of his runs coming from maximums alone.

The explosive innings also saw the Indian opener rewrite the record books, as he registered the fastest half-century in Youth ODI history. Suryavanshi reached the milestone in just 15 balls, surpassing Rishabh Pant’s previous record of an 18-ball fifty, set during the 2016 Under-19 World Cup against Nepal in Dhaka.

At only 14 years old, Suryavanshi already holds another remarkable record — the fastest century at the Under-19 level — after smashing a 52-ball hundred against England in Worcester last year.

India are currently competing in a three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa as preparation for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to begin on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
