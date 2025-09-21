No one-sided clash, please; Fans eager for a thrilling India-Pakistan contest

Another Indian fan, Gaurav, was cautiously optimistic. “Given how India performed in the group stage, they’re clearly the favourites. It could be another easy win,” he said. “But Pakistan have a way of bouncing back when they’re written off. You can never count them out.”

Others pointed out that off-field distractions might be affecting the Pakistan side. “There’s been more talk about controversies than cricket,” said Parvez Khan, another spectator. “The team needs to shut all that out and focus on the game. I’d love to see both India and Pakistan meet again in the final, but right now, they each have one win — and everything’s still up for grabs.”

Not all fans were upbeat. Riyaz Ahmed, a Pakistani supporter attending his second India-Pakistan clash in a week, was visibly disappointed. “I just don’t understand what’s going on with the team,” he said. “If we lose a close match, that’s fine — at least it shows fight. But surrendering without resistance is unacceptable. Yes, it’s a young team, but they’re here to perform.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.