No one-sided clash, please; Fans eager for a thrilling India-Pakistan contest

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Fans pose before entering the stadium in Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The message from cricket fans is loud and clear — they want a nail-biter, not a one-sided affair. While most are backing India to win again, they’re hoping for a high-octane thriller when the two teams face off for in the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

The last time these two teams met, India cruised to a seven-wicket victory. But fans believe this time will be different.

“India definitely have the upper hand and are likely to win, but I don’t think it’ll be an easy game,” said Rahul Duweidi, an Indian expat living in Dubai. “Pakistan may be inexperienced, but they’ll want to come back strong. I’m expecting a real fight.”

Mohshin Ahmed, a Sharjah-based Pakistani fan who travelled to the Dubai stadium, echoed that sentiment: “I want to see a match that goes down to the last ball. That’s what T20 cricket is all about. Hopefully, today’s game will be worth the trip.”

Another Indian fan, Gaurav, was cautiously optimistic. “Given how India performed in the group stage, they’re clearly the favourites. It could be another easy win,” he said. “But Pakistan have a way of bouncing back when they’re written off. You can never count them out.”

Asha and her husband Navin, both Indian supporters, urged the team to stay grounded. “India should win, no doubt,” Asha said. “But we hope they don’t get overconfident.” Navin added, “Confidence is good — but overconfidence can backfire. The boys need to stay focused.”

Not all fans were upbeat. Riyaz Ahmed, a Pakistani supporter attending his second India-Pakistan clash in a week, was visibly disappointed. “I just don’t understand what’s going on with the team,” he said. “If we lose a close match, that’s fine — at least it shows fight. But surrendering without resistance is unacceptable. Yes, it’s a young team, but they’re here to perform.”

At the stadium, Rob and Alison, a couple from England, were among the many neutral fans supporting India. “Looking at the squads, India should win comfortably,” Rob said. “But like everyone else, we’re hoping for a competitive match.”

Others pointed out that off-field distractions might be affecting the Pakistan side. “There’s been more talk about controversies than cricket,” said Parvez Khan, another spectator. “The team needs to shut all that out and focus on the game. I’d love to see both India and Pakistan meet again in the final, but right now, they each have one win — and everything’s still up for grabs.”

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
Assistant Editor
