Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian to claim 100 T20I wickets

Surpasses Haris Rauf’s record, joins Rashid Khan and Hasaranga on elite list
Arshdeep reached the landmark in the 20th over of Oman’s innings. Delivering a short ball first up, he forced Vinayak Shukla into a mistimed pull that landed in the hands of substitute fielder Rinku Singh. With that dismissal, Arshdeep became the fastest fast bowler to the milestone in world cricket, getting there in just 64 matches.
Globally, only Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (53 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (63 matches) reached the mark quicker. Arshdeep’s 100 wickets have come at an impressive average of 18.49 since his debut three years ago. He also bettered Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, who needed 71 games to achieve the feat.
India also had reason to celebrate with Hardik Pandya, who moved level with Yuzvendra Chahal as the country’s joint second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Pandya dismissed Oman’s Hammad Mirza for 51 with a short-ball trap, taking his tally to 96 wickets in 117 matches at 26.61.
On a night when breakthroughs were hard to come by, Arshdeep and Pandya stood tall, delivering milestones that underlined their growing impact in India’s T20I journey.
