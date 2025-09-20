GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel doubtful for India’s Super Four clash against Pakistan after head injury

Standby options Washington Sundar and Riyan Parag waiting in the wings

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Axar Patel drops the catch of Oman's Hammad Mirza during the Asia Cup match at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19, 2025.
India's Axar Patel drops the catch of Oman's Hammad Mirza during the Asia Cup match at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19, 2025.
AP

Abu Dhabi: India all-rounder Axar Patel is a fitness concern ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan after suffering a head injury while fielding against Oman in Abu Dhabi, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Injury during fielding

The incident occurred in the 15th over of Oman’s chase when Hammad Mirza mistimed a shot that went towards Patel. Attempting a catch, Patel juggled the ball, dropped it, and hit his head hard on the turf. He appeared in discomfort and walked off the field immediately.

Mixed updates on fitness

India’s fielding coach T Dilip offered some relief after the match, saying Patel “looks fine.” However, with less than 48 hours before India’s crunch tie against Pakistan, his recovery time is limited and his availability remains uncertain.

Selection puzzle

If Patel is ruled out, India could be left with just two frontline spinners — Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. A pacer would likely replace Patel in the XI, reducing India’s spin depth. Patel had also contributed with the bat, smashing 26 off 13 balls against Oman, and his absence would affect India’s balance and flexibility.

India do have standby options in Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar, who could be drafted in if required. Patel bowled only one over against Oman, conceding four runs, as India rotated eight bowlers in their 21-run win.

India and Pakistan meet on Sunday in Dubai for their first Super Four clash.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPakistanindiaDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman — live scoreboard, updates

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman — live scoreboard, updates

1m read
India's Axar Patel (R) attends a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on September 18, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 International cricket match against Oman.

Asia Cup: India eye Super Four tune-up against Oman

2m read
UAE's players celebrate after the dismissal of Oman's captain Jatinder Singh during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between United Arab Emirates and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15, 2025.

It’s just one good performance, UAE coach Rajput says

3m read
India's Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube during a training session ahead of their first Asia Cup match against UAE at Dubai International cricket stadium.

'Before we take on world, let's conquer Asia first'

2m read