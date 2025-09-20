Standby options Washington Sundar and Riyan Parag waiting in the wings
The incident occurred in the 15th over of Oman’s chase when Hammad Mirza mistimed a shot that went towards Patel. Attempting a catch, Patel juggled the ball, dropped it, and hit his head hard on the turf. He appeared in discomfort and walked off the field immediately.
India’s fielding coach T Dilip offered some relief after the match, saying Patel “looks fine.” However, with less than 48 hours before India’s crunch tie against Pakistan, his recovery time is limited and his availability remains uncertain.
If Patel is ruled out, India could be left with just two frontline spinners — Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. A pacer would likely replace Patel in the XI, reducing India’s spin depth. Patel had also contributed with the bat, smashing 26 off 13 balls against Oman, and his absence would affect India’s balance and flexibility.
India do have standby options in Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar, who could be drafted in if required. Patel bowled only one over against Oman, conceding four runs, as India rotated eight bowlers in their 21-run win.
India and Pakistan meet on Sunday in Dubai for their first Super Four clash.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox