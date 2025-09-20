The incident occurred in the 15th over of Oman’s chase when Hammad Mirza mistimed a shot that went towards Patel. Attempting a catch, Patel juggled the ball, dropped it, and hit his head hard on the turf. He appeared in discomfort and walked off the field immediately.

Abu Dhabi: India all-rounder Axar Patel is a fitness concern ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan after suffering a head injury while fielding against Oman in Abu Dhabi , according to ESPNcricinfo.

If Patel is ruled out, India could be left with just two frontline spinners — Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. A pacer would likely replace Patel in the XI, reducing India’s spin depth. Patel had also contributed with the bat, smashing 26 off 13 balls against Oman, and his absence would affect India’s balance and flexibility.

India’s fielding coach T Dilip offered some relief after the match, saying Patel “looks fine.” However, with less than 48 hours before India’s crunch tie against Pakistan, his recovery time is limited and his availability remains uncertain.

India do have standby options in Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar, who could be drafted in if required. Patel bowled only one over against Oman, conceding four runs, as India rotated eight bowlers in their 21-run win.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.