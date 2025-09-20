Asia Cup: Sri Lanka favourites, but Bangladesh hope to ride their luck

If Bangladesh were lucky to make the Super Four despite their poor net run rate, especially after how Afghanistan almost turned the match around against Sri Lanka in their last over of batting to post a formidable total, the fact that they did win two of their three matches should give them confidence heading into the Sri Lanka match. True, they haven’t really turned heads with their performances so far, but recent tweaks to the team suggest they are moving in the right direction. Tanzid Hasan has replaced Parvez Hossain at the top and he struck a breezy fifty against Afghanistan in a match they had to win to stand any chance, before spinners Nasum Ahmed and Nishad Hossain, along with veteran left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman turned the screws on the Afghanistan batting. Their skipper Das failed, but then he is this year's top run-getter in T20Is among Full Member sides with 513 runs.