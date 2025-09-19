GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: Where to watch India vs Pakistan match live

Some of the best spots in Dubai to catch all the cricket action this weekend

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
3 MIN READ
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan cricket match is set to ignite the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup. The match will take place this Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 6:30 pm GST (Gulf Standard Time), with the toss taking place at 6:00 pm.

Live telecast and streaming in the UAE

For fans in the UAE, catching the live action is easier than ever.

  • Online Streaming: You can watch the match live on the STARZPLAY streaming platform, which provides access to the CricLife MAX channel.

  • Cable and Satellite: The match will also be broadcast on the CricLife MAX channel, available through providers like eLife TV and Switch TV.

Top venues in Dubai to watch the match

If you're looking for an immersive and energetic experience, here are some of the best places to catch the game with a crowd of fellow fans:

The Permit Room, Bur Dubai: Billed as Dubai's newest cricket HQ, this venue boasts 18 screens, including a massive LED screen, and a revamped rooftop. They serve a unique menu of Indian dishes with quirky twists and offer special bucket deals and cocktail promotions.

Tiger Bar Stock Exchange, Al Jaddaf: This innovative, stock-market-themed bar is a popular choice for die-hard fans. They're offering unlimited drinks packages exclusively for India's matches, with house packages starting at Dh199 and premium packages at Dh249.

Brew House, Business Bay: Located in the Citymax Hotel, this is a great spot with screens of various sizes scattered throughout the indoor area, ensuring you won't miss a moment. They also have a daily happy hour with select pints from Dhs25.

Eloquent Elephant, Business Bay: Known for its classic British pub feel, this venue is showcasing the match on big screens, complete with a selection of pub bites, cold drinks, and a buzzing cricket atmosphere.

Tipsy Tikka, Bur Dubai: Dive into bold bites and loaded platters with your friends at this Gastropub, a prime location for the ultimate game day experience. Located on Mankhool Road, 4C St, they hav made special arrangements to host fans for the big match. You can also take advantage of their daily Social Hours from 12 to 6 pm, with selected house drinks available for just Dh 22

