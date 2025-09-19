Asia Cup 2025: Where to watch India vs Pakistan match live

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan cricket match is set to ignite the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup. The match will take place this Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium. The first ball of the match is scheduled to be bowled at 6:30 pm GST (Gulf Standard Time), with the toss taking place at 6:00 pm.

If you're looking for an immersive and energetic experience, here are some of the best places to catch the game with a crowd of fellow fans:

Brew House, Business Bay: Located in the Citymax Hotel, this is a great spot with screens of various sizes scattered throughout the indoor area, ensuring you won't miss a moment. They also have a daily happy hour with select pints from Dhs25.

Tipsy Tikka, Bur Dubai: Dive into bold bites and loaded platters with your friends at this Gastropub, a prime location for the ultimate game day experience. Located on Mankhool Road, 4C St, they hav made special arrangements to host fans for the big match. You can also take advantage of their daily Social Hours from 12 to 6 pm, with selected house drinks available for just Dh 22

