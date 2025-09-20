PCB chairman has lengthy chat with coach Hesson during Pakistan training ahead of India clash

Pakistan cancel their scheduled prematch press conference again
Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was seen in a prolonged and animated conversation with head coach Mike Hesson during the team’s training session at the ICC Academy on Saturday. The meeting comes just a day before Pakistan face India in a crucial Asia Cup Super Fours clash in Dubai on Sunday.
Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, was engaged in the discussion amid growing controversy surrounding the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft. His visit follows Pakistan’s decision to cancel their scheduled prematch press conference — an unexpected move that mirrors a similar withdrawal ahead of their previous match against the UAE.
The reason for the cancellation remains unclear, but it marks the second consecutive instance where Pakistan has opted out of customary prematch media duties. In both cases, tensions have been high due to the ongoing “handshake row” involving Pycroft.
The controversy dates back to September 14, when India and Pakistan last faced off in the Asia Cup. According to the PCB, Pycroft instructed team captains Agha Salman and Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands at the toss, an action that Pakistan viewed as highly unusual and disrespectful. The board subsequently called for Pycroft’s removal following their heavy seven-wicket defeat in that match.
However, the ICC rejected the request, retaining Pycroft as match referee for the upcoming Super Four fixture. The situation worsened in the lead-up to Pakistan’s match against the UAE. Not only was the prematch press conference cancelled, but the team also arrived late at the Dubai International Stadium, causing the game to be delayed by an hour. Reports suggest Pakistan players remained at their hotel while PCB officials held closed-door discussions with ICC representatives.
Just before the toss against the UAE, Pakistan’s team management met with Pycroft in a tense meeting, a muted video of which was later shared by the PCB on social media — sparking backlash from fans and pundits alike. Sources indicate that the ICC has taken note of the situation and may consider disciplinary action against Pakistan.
Against this turbulent backdrop, Pakistan and India are set to meet again on Sunday at the same venue, with off-field drama continuing to overshadow the cricket.
