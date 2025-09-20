PCB chairman has lengthy chat with coach Hesson during Pakistan training ahead of India clash

Just before the toss against the UAE, Pakistan’s team management met with Pycroft in a tense meeting, a muted video of which was later shared by the PCB on social media — sparking backlash from fans and pundits alike. Sources indicate that the ICC has taken note of the situation and may consider disciplinary action against Pakistan.

However, the ICC rejected the request, retaining Pycroft as match referee for the upcoming Super Four fixture. The situation worsened in the lead-up to Pakistan’s match against the UAE. Not only was the prematch press conference cancelled, but the team also arrived late at the Dubai International Stadium, causing the game to be delayed by an hour. Reports suggest Pakistan players remained at their hotel while PCB officials held closed-door discussions with ICC representatives.

The controversy dates back to September 14, when India and Pakistan last faced off in the Asia Cup. According to the PCB, Pycroft instructed team captains Agha Salman and Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands at the toss, an action that Pakistan viewed as highly unusual and disrespectful. The board subsequently called for Pycroft’s removal following their heavy seven-wicket defeat in that match.

