India vs Pakistan: Dubai Police issue safety alert for Asia Cup spectators

Strict penalties for violations at India vs Pakistan match
Dubai Police have issued a safety advisory for fans attending the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, urging everyone to follow instructions from police and private security teams to ensure a safe and smooth experience.
The alert, sent on Sunday, reminded spectators to check their tickets for validity and enter through the gates assigned by event organisers. Authorities thanked fans for their cooperation in keeping the championship secure and enjoyable.
Dubai’s Events Security Committee has highlighted the importance of respecting rules, arriving early, and upholding sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Strict penalties apply for violations: pitch invasions, carrying banned items, or abusive behaviour can lead to fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 and up to three months in prison.
Arrive at least three hours before the match starts
One entry per valid ticket
Follow parking regulations
Avoid banned items such as fireworks, sharp objects, large cameras, umbrellas, pets, scooters, glass items, selfie sticks, and remote-controlled devices
Specialised police units have been deployed across all Asia Cup fixtures. Authorities have warned that any attempts to disrupt the event will face strict legal action.
Defending champions India are set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash. The two sides met exactly a week ago, with India cruising to a 7-wicket victory. Since then, off-field drama and controversies have dominated headlines, but all attention now returns to the cricket field. With India in red-hot form, they enter the match as clear favourites, though Pakistan’s unpredictability makes them a dangerous opponent capable of toppling any team on their day.
