India vs Pakistan: Dubai Police issue safety alert for Asia Cup spectators

Defending champions India are set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash. The two sides met exactly a week ago, with India cruising to a 7-wicket victory. Since then, off-field drama and controversies have dominated headlines, but all attention now returns to the cricket field. With India in red-hot form, they enter the match as clear favourites, though Pakistan’s unpredictability makes them a dangerous opponent capable of toppling any team on their day.