Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan 2.0 promises more fireworks – this time on the pitch

Shubman Gill is Indian cricket’s blue-eyed boy, but even his die-hard fans would have been skeptical about his inclusion in the T20 side as vice-captain, besides being given the role of opener in place of Sanju Samson. The first six Powerplay overs are extremely critical in the shortest white-ball format, and while his opening partner Abhishek Sharma has been going hammer-and-tongs from the word go, Gill has been found wanting in his role. Though it is unlikely India will tamper with their winning combination, meaning Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy will be back in the side to bolster the bowling attack which looked toothless against Oman, the elegant stroke-maker really needs to put some quick runs on the board to relieve pressure on the maverick Sharma and get the side off to a flyer.