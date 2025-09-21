Gulf News brings live updates as the two nations face off for second time in Asia Cup
India have enjoyed an impressive run in the tournament so far. They opened their campaign with a comfortable nine-wicket victory over hosts UAE in a low-scoring encounter. This was followed by a dominant seven-wicket win against Pakistan in a high-stakes clash. India concluded the group stage with a 21-run win over Oman in Abu Dhabi, finishing at the top of Group A.
Pakistan, meanwhile, began their tournament on a strong note with a commanding 93-run win over Oman. However, they stumbled in their second match, losing to India. Their final group game against hosts UAE was mired in controversy, with tensions rising over a disputed handshake and issues involving match referee Andy Pycroft — leading to threats of withdrawal from the Asia Cup. The game eventually began an hour late, and Pakistan secured a 41-run victory, finishing second in the group.
India (probable): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan (probable): Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
If you’re looking for an immersive and energetic experience, Dubai offers a range of venues where cricket fans can gather to watch the India vs Pakistan clash. These spots provide the perfect atmosphere to cheer alongside fellow supporters and soak in the excitement of one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.
Gulf News has covered the top locations across the city, highlighting places that combine big screens, lively crowds, and great amenities. From sports bars to dedicated fan zones, these venues ensure you won’t miss a single moment of the action while enjoying food, drinks, and camaraderie with other cricket enthusiasts.
Whether you prefer a buzzing indoor environment or an open-air setting with a lively crowd, Dubai has something for every fan. By choosing one of these recommended venues, you can experience the intensity of the Super Four match in a way that goes beyond simply watching it at home. Read more
For fans in the UAE, catching the live action is easier than ever.
Online Streaming: You can watch the match live on the STARZPLAY streaming platform, which provides access to the CricLife MAX channel.
Cable and Satellite: The match will also be broadcast on the CricLife MAX channel, available through providers like eLife TV and Switch TV.
