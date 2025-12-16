Abhigyan Kundu scripts history in Dubai with record double century in U19 Asia Cup

The 17-year-old left-hander went past Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s mark of 171 , which had been the highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs, set earlier in the tournament against the UAE.

Batting with confidence and control, the Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter smashed 200 runs off just 121 balls, dominating the Malaysian bowling attack from the outset. His innings was packed with fluent strokes and smart placement, showing maturity beyond his age.

Dubai: Abhigyan Kundu etched his name into the record books on Tuesday after becoming the first Indian batter to score a double century in Youth One-Day Internationals. The 17-year-old achieved the feat during India’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 group match against Malaysia at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Led by Ayush Mhatre, India Under-19 have already secured a semi-final spot after wins over UAE and Pakistan. Asked to bat first after Malaysia won the toss, India looked keen to complete the group stage with three straight victories.

Kundu walked in after Suryavanshi’s dismissal and took charge straight away. He brought up his fifty off 44 balls, reached his century in just 80 deliveries, and completed a stunning double hundred from 121 balls. Kundu shared a massive 209-run stand with Gujarat batter Vedant Trivedi and later added a rapid 87 off 36 balls with Kanishk Chouhan, driving India to a formidable 408 for seven in 50 overs.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.