Abhigyan Kundu scripts history in Dubai with record double century in U19 Asia Cup

The southpaw hits a landmark knock in Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 group match against Malaysia
Dubai: Abhigyan Kundu etched his name into the record books on Tuesday after becoming the first Indian batter to score a double century in Youth One-Day Internationals. The 17-year-old achieved the feat during India’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 group match against Malaysia at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.
Batting with confidence and control, the Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter smashed 200 runs off just 121 balls, dominating the Malaysian bowling attack from the outset. His innings was packed with fluent strokes and smart placement, showing maturity beyond his age.
The 17-year-old left-hander went past Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s mark of 171, which had been the highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs, set earlier in the tournament against the UAE.
Kundu walked in after Suryavanshi’s dismissal and took charge straight away. He brought up his fifty off 44 balls, reached his century in just 80 deliveries, and completed a stunning double hundred from 121 balls. Kundu shared a massive 209-run stand with Gujarat batter Vedant Trivedi and later added a rapid 87 off 36 balls with Kanishk Chouhan, driving India to a formidable 408 for seven in 50 overs.
Trivedi scored a composed 90 off 106 deliveries before falling to Jaashwin Krishnamurthi.
Led by Ayush Mhatre, India Under-19 have already secured a semi-final spot after wins over UAE and Pakistan. Asked to bat first after Malaysia won the toss, India looked keen to complete the group stage with three straight victories.
