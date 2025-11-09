Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H bomb’ and India Election Commission’s credibility test

Once one of the respected and feared institutions of the country, India’s Election Commission today stands diminished, widely seen as an extension of the government unable or unwilling to be fair and stand up to ensure transparency. Today, more and more people are questioning the validity of elections and that is not good for India’s democracy. That is not to say that the Election Commission has done something wrong. But the fact that it has been openly biased in how it deals with the opposition vs the BJP, is there for all to see.