Late to training, Rahul Gandhi gets 10 push-ups as punishment

Congress leader joins district heads in light-hearted penalty at party training

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does push-ups with a school student obliging her challenge, at St. Joseph's School, during his election campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district, in a file photo.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does push-ups with a school student obliging her challenge, at St. Joseph's School, during his election campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district, in a file photo.
Dubai: Being late to class has consequences — even if you’re Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress leader’s tardy arrival at a party training session in Madhya Pradesh’s scenic Pachmarhi didn’t go unnoticed. The penalty? Ten push-ups.

NDTV, quoting party sources, said the incident unfolded during the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, a Congress organisational boot camp aimed at reviving the party’s ground network. The rule was simple: no one escapes punishment for being late — not even the Leader of the Opposition.

When training head Sachin Rao reminded Gandhi of the rule, the Congress MP laughed and asked what the penalty was. Rao’s reply: “At least ten push-ups.” Gandhi, dressed in a white T-shirt and trousers, instantly hit the floor — setting an example that had district Congress presidents following suit.

What began as a “punishment” quickly turned into a team-building moment — and a rare fitness challenge the Congress seemed happy to embrace.

“Everyone took it sportingly,” a smiling Gandhi said later, adding that the session was about discipline and unity — not just push-ups.

Gandhi, who briefly took time out from the Bihar election campaign, used the event to sharpen his attacks on the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging large-scale poll irregularities. He claimed similar issues in Madhya Pradesh and promised to release evidence “one by one.”

The BJP, never one to miss a punchline, seized the moment.
“LoP means Leader of Paryatan and partying for Rahul Gandhi,” quipped party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on X, mocking the Congress leader for “holidaying” in Pachmarhi amid the Bihar polls.

As one observer joked, the Congress’s latest fitness drive might not win seats — but it’s at least ensuring the party’s top brass stay in shape.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
