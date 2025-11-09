When training head Sachin Rao reminded Gandhi of the rule, the Congress MP laughed and asked what the penalty was. Rao’s reply: “At least ten push-ups.” Gandhi, dressed in a white T-shirt and trousers, instantly hit the floor — setting an example that had district Congress presidents following suit.

NDTV, quoting party sources, said the incident unfolded during the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’, a Congress organisational boot camp aimed at reviving the party’s ground network. The rule was simple: no one escapes punishment for being late — not even the Leader of the Opposition.

The BJP, never one to miss a punchline, seized the moment. “LoP means Leader of Paryatan and partying for Rahul Gandhi,” quipped party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on X, mocking the Congress leader for “holidaying” in Pachmarhi amid the Bihar polls.

Gandhi, who briefly took time out from the Bihar election campaign, used the event to sharpen his attacks on the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging large-scale poll irregularities. He claimed similar issues in Madhya Pradesh and promised to release evidence “one by one.”

