Rahul Gandhi celebrates Diwali at Old Delhi’s iconic Ghantewala sweet shop

Congress leader tries his hand at Imarti and Besan Laddus during Diwali visit

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus at the historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi.
India's Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi marked Diwali in a traditional way this year — not with speeches or rallies, but with sweets and smiles. He visited the historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi, one of India’s oldest confectioneries, and tried his hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus.

Sharing the experience on X, Gandhi wrote, “I tried my hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. The sweetness of this centuries-old prestigious shop remains the same even today — pure, traditional, and heart-touching. The true sweetness of Diwali lies not just in the platter, but also in relationships and society.”

He ended his post by inviting people to share their own festive moments, asking, “Tell us, how are you celebrating your Diwali, and how are you making it special?”

A sweet connection with history

During the visit, Gandhi interacted with Sushant Jain, owner of the legendary Ghantewala shop, which has been serving sweets since the Mughal era. Jain shared a light-hearted conversation with the Congress MP, saying he told Gandhi that they were waiting for his wedding — so they could receive the order for his wedding sweets.

Speaking to ANI, Jain described Gandhi as “India’s most eligible bachelor” and said the leader personally wanted to buy sweets for his family and friends.

“When he came, he said he wanted to make them himself and taste them too,” Jain recalled. “His father, the late Rajiv ji, really liked Imarti, so I told him to try that. He also loves Besan Laddus, so he made both.”

Jain added with a smile, “All of India is talking about him being the most eligible bachelor. I said, ‘Rahul ji, please get married soon — we’re waiting for that wedding order!’”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi extended warm Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them joy, prosperity, and love during the festival of lights.

Sharing his message on X, Gandhi wrote: “Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow citizens. May India be illuminated by the lamps of happiness, and may every courtyard be filled with the light of joy, prosperity, and love.”

