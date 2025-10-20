GOLD/FOREX
Burj Khalifa lights up in stunning Diwali display as Dubai celebrates Indian festival of lights 2025

World's tallest tower displays messages in English, Hindi to wish UAE residents

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Burj Khalifa's Happy Diwali wishes in English and Hindi
Burj Khalifa's Happy Diwali wishes in English and Hindi

Dubai: The world's tallest tower transformed into a beacon of tolerance and harmony on Monday night as Burj Khalifa illuminated with a spectacular display marking Diwali, the Indian festival of lights.

The iconic Dubai landmark showcased bilingual messages across its record-holding façade, wishing UAE residents and visitors a joyous festival in both English and Hindi.

The dazzling display on the 828-metre tower conveyed heartfelt wishes to the UAE's diverse community. "The Festival of Lights brings happiness, harmony and prosperity. Happy Diwali to you and yours," the English message read.

The tower then displayed a similar sentiment in Hindi, wishing everyone on "Roshni ka Tyohaar" (Festival of Lights), reinforcing the UAE's celebration of its multicultural heritage.

Sharing the video of the show on social media, Emaar stated: "Burj Khalifa shines in celebration of the Festival of Lights. Sending heartfelt wishes on this occasion."

