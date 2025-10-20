GOLD/FOREX
In pictures: How the world celebrates Diwali — from India to the UAE

Hindu festival of lights celebrates the spiritual victory of light over darkness

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Bright lamps and glowing smiles define Diwali celebrations, as families gather to light diyas, exchange sweets, and share festive cheer from India to the UAE and beyond.
The holy city of Ayodhya sparkles under a million lamps during Deepotsav, symbolising Diwali’s timeless message of light triumphing over darkness.
Artists perform amid dazzling lights at Noor: Festival of Lights in Al Seef, Dubai, as the city joins global Diwali celebrations with music, dance and colour.
Vibrant lights adorn homes across Dubai as communities celebrate Diwali, the festival marking the triumph of light over darkness and togetherness over distance.
Women light sparklers on the eve of Diwali in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, as the festival of lights fills the night with colour, joy and togetherness.
Fireworks illuminate the night sky above Shivaji Park in Mumbai, capturing the festive spirit and joy of Diwali celebrations across India.
A general view shows the illuminated Akshardham Temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
Artists perform traditional dances in Kolkata on the eve of Diwali, adding colour and rhythm to the festive celebrations.
Devotees gather around oil lamps outside the illuminated Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad, sharing moments of joy during Diwali celebrations.
Children celebrate Diwali at a Jammu orphanage, lighting firecrackers and sharing the joy of the festival of lights.
Festive crowds fill Nehru Bazaar in Jaipur during Diwali celebrations.
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
