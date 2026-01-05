Dusty winds, fog risk and chances of rain across several regions
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are expected to remain unsettled until Thursday, with dusty conditions, active winds, changing cloud cover and occasional chances of light rain, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Forecasters said different parts of the country will see varying conditions over the coming days, ranging from dusty and hazy skies to partly cloudy weather. There is also a chance of light rain at times, along with stronger winds, especially over coastal and marine areas.
Authorities have urged motorists to drive carefully, follow traffic rules and stay alert, particularly during early morning hours when visibility could drop due to dust, fog or mist.
South-westerly to north-westerly winds are expected to blow at light to moderate speeds, becoming active at times and lifting dust and sand. Wind speeds may range between 15 and 30 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough to very rough at times, while the Sea of Oman is expected to see moderate waves.
Today, humid conditions are expected, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some eastern inland areas. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over eastern and northern regions. Light rain is possible over the far north of the country, along with a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially in western areas.
Winds will be north-westerly, shifting to north-easterly at times, blowing at 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h. Seas will be rough to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
Humid conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist expected in parts of inland and western coastal areas. The weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over islands and western waters and a chance of light rain.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Humidity will remain high, with a risk of fog in western inland and coastal areas. Skies will range from clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds over islands and coastal regions. Temperatures may dip slightly, especially in northern areas.
Winds are expected to stay light to moderate, while seas will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox