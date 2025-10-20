Diwali on the seas: Modi hails armed forces, INS Vikrant as symbol of self-reliance

Prime Minister calls Navy his 'family' as he lauds India’s defence achievements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday aboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, spending the festival with Indian Navy personnel and lauding the armed forces for their courage and coordination during Operation Sindoor.
Continuing his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers, the Prime Minister referred to the Indian Armed Forces as his “family” and said he was “fortunate” to mark the festival among them.
“Everyone wishes to celebrate Diwali with their family. I, too, am with my family today — you are my family. That’s why this Diwali is special for me,” he told officers and sailors gathered on the flight deck of the carrier.
Modi arrived in Goa on Sunday evening before proceeding to INS Vikrant, anchored off the coast of Goa and Karwar. His visit included a vibrant cultural programme, a dinner with Navy personnel, and a Yoga session on deck. He also witnessed a spectacular air power demonstration by MiG-29K fighter jets taking off and landing on the carrier’s short runway.
Sharing a video of the display on social media, the Prime Minister wrote, “Highlights from INS Vikrant, including the Air Power Demo, a vibrant cultural programme and more...”
Calling INS Vikrant a “symbol of self-reliant India and ‘Made-in-India’ strength,” the Prime Minister said the carrier represented “the talent, hard work and determination of 21st-century India.”
“This is not merely a warship; it is a testament to India’s ingenuity, resolve and global influence,” he said.
India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, commissioned in September 2022
45,000-tonne warship capable of operating 30+ aircraft, including MiG-29K fighters
Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative
Equipped with advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, and a ski-jump deck
Adopted the Navy’s new ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Modi highlighted the strides made in domestic defence production, noting that output had more than tripled in the past 11 years, reaching a record Rs1.5 trillion last year. “Since 2014, the Navy received over 40 indigenous warships and submarines from Indian shipyards. On average, a new warship or submarine joins the Navy every 40 days,” he said.
Modi also praised India’s missile programmes, saying, “Our missiles like BrahMos and Akash proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor. Many countries now wish to acquire these missiles. India is steadily building the capacity to export weapons and equipment across all three services.”
Recalling the commissioning of INS Vikrant in 2022, Modi said the event marked a historic break from colonial legacy. “You all must remember the day our nation received its very own indigenous INS Vikrant. On that day, the Navy adopted a new ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that truly reflects our pride and identity,” he said.
Addressing naval personnel, the Prime Minister added, “These massive ships, supersonic aircraft, and submarines all have their importance, but it is your spirit that gives them life. This ship may be made of iron, but when you board it, it becomes a living, breathing force.”
He concluded his speech by extending Diwali greetings “from the brave deck of INS Vikrant to millions of fellow countrymen,” saying the glow of lamps across the nation mirrored the “radiance of bravery” displayed by India’s soldiers at sea and on land.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox