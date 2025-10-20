Diwali on the seas: Modi hails armed forces, INS Vikrant as symbol of self-reliance

“Everyone wishes to celebrate Diwali with their family. I, too, am with my family today — you are my family. That’s why this Diwali is special for me,” he told officers and sailors gathered on the flight deck of the carrier.

Continuing his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers, the Prime Minister referred to the Indian Armed Forces as his “family” and said he was “fortunate” to mark the festival among them.

Modi arrived in Goa on Sunday evening before proceeding to INS Vikrant, anchored off the coast of Goa and Karwar. His visit included a vibrant cultural programme, a dinner with Navy personnel, and a Yoga session on deck. He also witnessed a spectacular air power demonstration by MiG-29K fighter jets taking off and landing on the carrier’s short runway.

He concluded his speech by extending Diwali greetings “from the brave deck of INS Vikrant to millions of fellow countrymen,” saying the glow of lamps across the nation mirrored the “radiance of bravery” displayed by India’s soldiers at sea and on land.

Addressing naval personnel, the Prime Minister added, “These massive ships, supersonic aircraft, and submarines all have their importance, but it is your spirit that gives them life. This ship may be made of iron, but when you board it, it becomes a living, breathing force.”

Recalling the commissioning of INS Vikrant in 2022, Modi said the event marked a historic break from colonial legacy. “You all must remember the day our nation received its very own indigenous INS Vikrant. On that day, the Navy adopted a new ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that truly reflects our pride and identity,” he said.

Modi also praised India’s missile programmes, saying, “Our missiles like BrahMos and Akash proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor. Many countries now wish to acquire these missiles. India is steadily building the capacity to export weapons and equipment across all three services.”

Modi highlighted the strides made in domestic defence production, noting that output had more than tripled in the past 11 years, reaching a record Rs1.5 trillion last year. “Since 2014, the Navy received over 40 indigenous warships and submarines from Indian shipyards. On average, a new warship or submarine joins the Navy every 40 days,” he said.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.