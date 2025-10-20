GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President extends Diwali greetings

Sheikh Mohamed wishes peace and prosperity to all marking the Festival of Lights

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
ADGMO

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Diwali to all those celebrating in the UAE and around the world.

In a message posted on his X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones.”

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
DiwaliUAEindiaSheikh mohamed

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump: Mohamed bin Zayed is a great leader

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sends condolences to Qatar after diplomat deaths

UAE president condoles with Qatar after diplomat deaths

1m read
UAE President receives Professor Humaid Al Shamsi

UAE President receives Professor Humaid Al Shamsi

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at Qasr Al Shati, in Abu Dhabi.

Watch: UAE President receives OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

2m read