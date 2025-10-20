Sheikh Mohamed wishes peace and prosperity to all marking the Festival of Lights
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Diwali to all those celebrating in the UAE and around the world.
In a message posted on his X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox