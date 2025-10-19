Ahead of Diwali, Tharoor calls Abu Dhabi Hindu temple a beacon of light and unity

Indian politician visits BAPS Mandir, describes it one of the most remarkable structures
Ahead of Diwali celebrations, popular Indian politician and author Dr Shashi Tharoor visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, praising it as “one of the most remarkable structures.”
The Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram explored the region’s first hand-carved traditional Hindu stone temple and lauded its intricate artistry, symbolic design, and message of universal harmony.
“Going beyond its extraordinary spiritual content, every inch of this Mandir reflects harmony and unity. From the moment you enter through the Wall of Harmony, you sense that this is not just a place of worship, it is a statement of what humanity can be when it comes together,” Dr Tharoor said after a guided tour by the temple head, Swami Brahmaviharidas.
The motifs on the temple are inspired by Hindu scriptures, depicting stories from the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and others.
“The attention to detail is breathtaking. You could spend weeks looking at each carving and still not see them all. The artistry is not just skill; it is devotion carved in stone.”
At the Abhishek Mandapam, Dr Tharoor reflected on the symbolism of the world’s rivers and sands gathered from the seven emirates. “It is truly a microcosm of creation and humanity. To see sands from across the UAE and waters representing the world’s rivers – it speaks to a universal spirit that transcends boundaries.”
Drawing from his experience at the United Nations, where he served as an Under-Secretary-General, he said: “I spent years at the UN talking about our common humanity. Today, I have seen the embodiment of that humanity in stone, in spirit, and in purpose.”
Dr Tharoor praised the UAE leadership for supporting the creation of such an inclusive spiritual landmark. “It is a remarkable act of vision and generosity by the UAE government to allow a temple of this scale, beauty, and authenticity to rise in the heart of the Islamic world,” he said, while acknowledging Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in helping establish a “masterpiece, an architectural marvel.”
“This Mandir is not just built of stone, it is built of faith, compassion, and imagination. It reminds us that even in times of darkness, we can light a candle that ignites many more. I will leave Abu Dhabi feeling blessed and inspired,” Dr Tharoor said. He described his visit as “an experience unlike any other” and said he felt “deeply blessed, moved, and uplifted,” a sentiment he said he hoped all visitors would share.
