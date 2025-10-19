Ahead of Diwali, Tharoor calls Abu Dhabi Hindu temple a beacon of light and unity

“This Mandir is not just built of stone, it is built of faith, compassion, and imagination. It reminds us that even in times of darkness, we can light a candle that ignites many more. I will leave Abu Dhabi feeling blessed and inspired,” Dr Tharoor said. He described his visit as “an experience unlike any other” and said he felt “deeply blessed, moved, and uplifted,” a sentiment he said he hoped all visitors would share.