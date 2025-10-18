Diwali 2025 in UAE: Smart gates, AC tents at BAPS Hindu temple Abu Dhabi

BAPS Hindu Mandir makes extensive arrangements for week-long celebrations
The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional hand-carved stone temple in the region, has made extensive arrangements for the upcoming Diwali celebrations and the ancient Vedic ceremony of Annakut, expecting a large turnout of devotees and visitors.
The temple management has introduced several measures to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all visitors, including smart entry gates, a massive air-conditioned tent, and dedicated facilities for people of determination, senior citizens and families.
“With all humility and our heartfelt prayers, we invite you to the grand and glorious twin festivals of Diwali and Annakut,” said Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. “Diwali is a festival of light that dispels darkness and ignorance, while Annakut is a festival of love, where hundreds of vegetarian dishes, lovingly prepared, are offered to God.”
Swami Brahmaviharidas announced that the temple will remain open on Monday, October 20, for Diwali celebrations. Elaborate parking and entry systems have been coordinated with various government entities to manage the expected crowds efficiently.
To enhance the visitor experience, a special welcome centre has been set up in a large air-conditioned tent. Visitors will pass through smart gates by scanning the QR codes they receive upon registration and then move through well-organised queues, ensuring comfort even during peak hours.
The temple has urged all devotees to register online at mandir.ae/book-visit before their visit.
“Families can wait in peace and prepare for their darshan in comfort,” Swami Brahmaviharidas added. “To make your visit memorable, divine and unforgettable, please help us help you by registering in advance and following the safety rules.”
With strict security checks in place, devotees are advised to review the visitor guidelines and the list of prohibited items to ensure safety and orderliness during the celebrations.
Saturday, October 18:
Dhanteras – Dhan Puja (Online from 7:20 pm to 8:20 pm).
Monday, October 20:
Diwali celebrations
Mandir will remain open only for this Monday (9 am to 9 pm)
Diwali prayers (7:30 pm to 8:30 pm)
Wednesday, October 22:
Annakut (9 am to 8 pm)
Saturday, Sunday, October 25-26:
Maha Annakut (9 am to 9 pm).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox