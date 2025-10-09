Diwali 2025 in UAE: BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi announces key dates for celebrations, guidelines

Temple to remain open on Monday, October 20, with events running from October 18 to 26
Abu Dhabi: Diwali Day will fall on Monday, October 20, and BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi will open its doors to the public to mark the Indian festival of lights with prayers, cultural programmes and devotional events.
The first and only Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on Thursday announced key dates and guidelines for the celebrations, with the Mandir premises welcoming visitors on an otherwise closed day to celebrate with friends and loved ones.
Cultural programmes and devotional events will be held daily from October 18, culminating in post-Diwali festivities running till October 26, the management said.
Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. Online Dhan Puja for blessings for wealth and well-being will be held from 7.20pm to 8.20pm.
The temple management said families can participate in "a sacred Dhan Puja from the comfort of your home, seeking blessings for wealth and well-being."
Preparation guidelines have been released on the website and the link to the live webcast will be shared on the day.
Diwali Celebrations on Monday, October 20 will focus on ‘Lighting the path with Love and Spirituality’ with Mandir Darshan from 9am to 9pm and Diwali Puja from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
The Mandir, which is usually closed on Mondays will remain open only for this, the management said.
"Diwali is a time to seek divine blessings and renew the bonds of love and faith. Bring your loved ones, offer your prayers, and begin the new year with the grace of Bhagwan,” it said.
Families can join together for the sacred Puja in the evening, seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Registration is required for this Puja.
Following the main Diwali celebrations, the temple will host Annakut on Wednesday, October 22, with darshan timings from 9am to 8pm. This will be followed by Maha Annakut on Saturday and Sunday, October 25-26, with extended darshan hours from 9am to 9pm.
Annakut is the ancient Vedic ceremony of devotionally offering the first meal of the New Year to the deity. It is an offering made in thanksgiving for all his providence over the past year and allows devotees to seek his blessings for the year ahead.
Maha-Annakut is the grand offering of hundreds of different vegetarian dishes, lovingly cooked, artistically arranged and devoutly offered to the deity. “This year, special thematic decorations and displays of sacred trees and fruits will enhance the spiritual atmosphere,” the temple said.
Families can join in this divine offering by donating to Annakut Thalis seva, the management said.
"You can choose the number of Thalis and the deity to which you wish to offer the Annakut Thali. Every offering represents your family's gratitude and devotion at the feet of Bhagwan," the temple management said. Registration is available on the website.
Annakut Thali seva or Diwali Puja registration does not count for your Mandir visit registration. A separate Mandir Visit Registration is mandatory for Mandir entry and can be done on the temple's website.
Carrying food items (including prasad) and any belongings or bags is prohibited within the mandir premises.
Visitors are advised to read the visitor's guidelines available on the website to avoid any delays at security.
