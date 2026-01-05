Hit and run driver fined Dh30,000 after knocking down pedestrian, Abu Dhabi court rules

Motorist flees scene without justification, violates traffic rules
An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a driver and an insurance company to jointly pay Dh30,000 in compensation to a pedestrian who was run over and left injured after the driver fled the scene of the accident.
The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, which found that the driver had failed to comply with traffic signs, regulations and road safety rules, and had escaped the scene without any acceptable justification.
According to court records, the injured man filed a civil case against both the driver and the insurance company, seeking Dh150,000 in compensation for material and moral damages resulting from the incident. He also requested legal interest at a rate of five per cent until full payment, in addition to court fees, expenses and legal costs, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The claimant stated that the driver struck him with the vehicle while driving, causing multiple injuries. As a result of the incident, a criminal case was initiated, and a ruling was issued against the driver.
The court heard that the driver’s actions led to physical harm, including bodily injuries sustained in the collision, as well as moral damage in the form of psychological and physical pain. The claimant told the court he suffered fear, anxiety and emotional distress as a direct result of the hit and run incident.
In its judgment, the court held the driver responsible for the accident and found that fleeing the scene constituted a serious breach of legal and ethical obligations. It ruled that the established liability warranted financial compensation, but reduced the amount sought by the claimant after assessing the extent of the damage proven before the court.
The court ultimately ordered the driver and the insurance company to pay Dh30,000 in compensation, holding them jointly liable for the damages arising from the incident.
