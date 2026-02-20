Deal aims to bring AI-powered virtual examiner to driver testing centres
Abu Dhabi: In a move that could reshape how driving tests are conducted in the UAE, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) has announced plans to acquire a 51 per cent majority stake in Performise Labs, a homegrown artificial intelligence firm behind an automated “virtual examiner” system.
The Abu Dhabi-based company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol (DRIVE) and a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, said the acquisition is aimed at speeding up tech transformation across mobility, driver testing and training, and vehicle inspection.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, EDC said in a statement. The companies did not disclose the value of the proposed acquisition either.
Founded in 2024, Performise Labs has developed AI-powered systems, including the Intelligent Virtual Examiner (iVE), which enables fully automated yard tests with real-time monitoring, biometric verification, and measurement accuracy of up to 2 cm.
According to its website, Performise Labs’ iVE is a digital product powered by AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) that digitises the driver testing and candidate training processes.
The company said it has secured key contracts with the UAE’s roads and transport authorities and is pursuing expansion opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan.
Performise Labs also said it supports the development of advanced solutions that can be scaled to include autonomous vehicles, industrial zones, ports, and smart city infrastructure.
Emirates Driving Company said the acquisition will allow it to integrate Performise Labs’ technology into its operations. In return, EDC gets increased efficiency and accuracy while improving the trainee experience across all stages of education and testing.
Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said: “This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our journey toward a smarter and safer future for driver education.”
He said, “By partnering with Performise Labs, we are placing ourselves at the forefront of innovation, where artificial intelligence technology can be applied practically to real-world mobility scenarios. Ultimately, this enables us to enhance our services and deliver high-quality testing and training experiences that will meet the aspirations of individuals and the wider community, while simultaneously elevating road safety.”
He added: “This move is part of our long-term strategy to build a strong and integrated portfolio of smart mobility solutions and to solidify our position as a key driver of innovation in the driver education sector and advanced technology applications.”
Meanwhile, Enes Reda, the CEO of Performise Labs said, “This partnership will accelerate the development of our AI-based solutions and expand their applications, enabling us to deliver more advanced and efficient technologies in driver testing and training, as well as broader smart mobility solutions.”
The announcement comes as Emirates Driving Company recently outlined plans to transition to Emirates Mobility, an integrated platform focused on the mobility sector.
Alongside EDC, which will focus on operations, the portfolio will include Excellence Premier Investment Group, Mwasalat Holding, and ChargePoint. Completion of this transition remains subject to the relevant regulatory and legal procedures and approvals.