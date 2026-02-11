Abu Dhabi’s leading driving school EDC to transition into Emirates Mobility platform

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said the transition marks a “new chapter” in the company’s journey – shifting from a primarily operational model to a broader platform developing an integrated mobility portfolio.

“We aspire for Emirates Mobility to become the leading destination for mobility solutions, through a well-defined strategy aimed at expanding service offerings and adopting innovative operating models that recognise the movement of people and goods as a fundamental pillar for building more connected and prosperous communities,” Al Shemeili added.