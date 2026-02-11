GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Abu Dhabi’s leading driving school EDC to transition into Emirates Mobility platform

Emirates Driving Company shifts beyond driver training, aims to expand presence

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Heavy vehicle drivers train on a state-of-the-art simulator at Emirates Driving Company, Abu Dhabi.
Heavy vehicle drivers train on a state-of-the-art simulator at Emirates Driving Company, Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Driving Company (EDC) – widely known as the emirate’s foremost driver training and road safety institute – is set to transition into a broader mobility platform under a new identity, Emirates Mobility.

The company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol DRIVE and part of 2PointZero Group, announced that it will reposition itself as a “specialised platform” focused on the mobility sector. The move signals a new phase of growth aimed at expanding its footprint within the UAE’s integrated mobility ecosystem while enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Transportation to EV solutions

According to the company, the restructuring aligns with the strategic vision of 2PointZero Group, its major shareholder, which aims to build sector-focused platforms capable of delivering sustainable value and supporting disciplined expansion across high-impact industries.

Under the new structure, Emirates Mobility will serve as a governance and oversight platform managing a growing portfolio of mobility-related assets. The portfolio is expected to include companies such as Excellence Premier Investment Group, Mwasalat Holding, and ChargePoint, reflecting an expansion into transportation services, investments and electric mobility solutions.

Smarter mobility ecosystem

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero Group, described the move as a “strategic step” in building scalable platforms that can consolidate assets, improve capital efficiency, and generate long-term returns while contributing to a smarter and more integrated mobility ecosystem in the UAE.

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said the transition marks a “new chapter” in the company’s journey – shifting from a primarily operational model to a broader platform developing an integrated mobility portfolio.
“We aspire for Emirates Mobility to become the leading destination for mobility solutions, through a well-defined strategy aimed at expanding service offerings and adopting innovative operating models that recognise the movement of people and goods as a fundamental pillar for building more connected and prosperous communities,” Al Shemeili added.

Related Topics:
UAEtransportAbu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alkalma Holdings signs strategic MoU with Upstrive

Alkalma Holdings signs strategic MoU with Upstrive

1m read
The platform brings together two of the emirate’s flagship shopping destinations. Aldar contributed Yas Mall, while Mubadala added The Galleria Luxury Collection

Dh10 billion Abu Dhabi retail joint venture completed

1m read
Abu Dhabi Dialogue Countries 2026 discuss boosting workforce skills and productivity under a forward-looking vision for the future of work

Future of work: Abu Dhabi Dialogue tackles workforce

3m read
UAE unveils AI-powered tools to accelerate global trade

UAE unveils AI-powered tools to accelerate global trade

3m read